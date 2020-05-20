A.J. Brown motivated by not winning rookie of the year

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown gave the Titans what they were looking for as a rookie, but it wasn’t enough for him to wind up as the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year.

Brown finished third in the voting behind Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Eagles running back Miles Sanders after catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season. Brown said on a Wednesday conference call that he’ll use not winning the award as motivation for a second season that he thinks can be even bigger.

“I think the sky’s the limit for me, to be honest,” Brown said, via Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. “I’m a great learner and I’m going to keep learning each and every day. The biggest thing to my game is I’m a huge learner. . . . The details are going to show up, and that’s what’s going to pay off for me.”

Brown has been working with Titans backup quarterback Logan Woodside in Nashville while the team’s facility has been closed and doesn’t think the unusual circumstances of the offseason are”going to mess anything up” for him this year.

