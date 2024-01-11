A.J. Brown misses practice to start week of prep in playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown was not on the practice field as the Eagles began to prepare to face the Buccaneers in the wild card round on Monday night.

Brown, 26, suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Eagles’ Week 18 loss to the Giants on Sunday. It’s unclear if he’ll be available play against the Bucs. If he can’t, it would obviously be a huge loss.

In addition to Brown, safety Reed Blankenship (groin) was not practicing on Thursday. He was in street clothes and was a spectator. The Eagles also lost rookie safety Sydney Brown to a torn ACL in Week 18 so they’re very thin at the position.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who suffered a finger injury on Sunday, was practicing. But before the session began, Hurts said he hadn’t even attempted to throw a football since the game. That changed on Thursday but reporters had a very small viewing window for practice. Hurts had a glove on his right (throwing) hand. He didn’t go through the ball security drill but did toss a couple of light passes.

The good news for the Eagles is that both DeVonta Smith (ankle) and Darius Slay (knee) returned to practice after missing the regular season finale. Smith and Slay both said on Thursday that they will be ready to play against the Bucs on Monday night.

Smith hurt his ankle in Week 17 in the fourth quarter. Slay got arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-December and has missed the last four games.

Cam Jurgens, who left Sunday’s game with an eye injury, was also practicing.

The Eagles were initially scheduled to have a walkthrough on Thursday but put on the pads for a practice.

“Just that we have extra time this week and an extra day where our guys' bodies feel good and we want to work some fundamentals and do some different things,” head coach Nick Sirianni said.

“This time of year, you don't get these very often because it's late in the year and you don't have the extra days. You want to get a lot of the walk-through reps. And we're trying to combine both of them here by still getting a lot of walk-through reps, while also getting some stuff at speed and some individual stuff for some fundamental work.”

