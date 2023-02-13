A.J. Brown makes stunning move to corral 45-yard touchdown pass

Trent McDuffie of the Kansas City Chiefs appeared to be in a great position to make an interception of a Jalen Hurts pass in the second quarter of Super Bowl 57 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Then, he wasn’t.

That’s because elite Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown made an incredible adjustment on his route and got behind the Chiefs’ rookie DB.

Check out how Brown somehow finds his way to the pass and six points early in the second quarter.

After the PAT, Philly led 14-7 as it looked to win its second Super Bowl.

