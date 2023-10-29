A.J. Brown makes history in 4th quarter vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

LANDOVER, Md. — A.J. Brown made history on Sunday afternoon at FedExField.

The Eagles’ star receiver went over 125 yards with a catch in the fourth quarter against the Commanders. This is the sixth straight game Brown has had 125+ receiving yards, making it the longest such streak in NFL history.

Brown, 26, had been tied with Calvin Johnson (2012) and Pat Studstill (1966) as the only players with five straight games of 125+ but now he’s all alone.

Here’s a look at Brown’s streak:

Week 8 at Commanders: 8 catches, 129 yards, 2 TDs … and counting

Week 7 vs. Dolphins: 10 catches, 137 yards, 1 TD

Week 6 at Jets: 7 catches, 131 yards

Week 5 at Rams: 6 catches, 127 yards

Week 4 vs. Commanders: 9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TDs

Week 3 at Buccaneers: 9 catches, 131 yards

He’s also the first NFL player to have six 100+ receiving yards since teammate Julio Jones did it with the Falcons in 2018.

Earlier this week, we asked a bunch of Brown’s teammates what has impressed them most about Brown during this stretch.

After last week’s win over the Dolphins, Brown was asked if he felt like he was in a zone.

“I wouldn't say I'm in a zone, I'm just, each and every possession, I'm trying to stay locked in with my routes and my pad level and just making sure I catch the ball and breaking it down to the smallest little (detail), and just trying to stay locked in for my team,” Brown said postgame.

“Whatever I have (in yards) at the end of the game is what I have at the end of the game, but whenever I get my opportunity I know I got to come alive. Trusting my coaches to keep putting me in situations, trusting the game, letting it come to me, you know, and whenever I get my opportunity, make the most of it, I think that is what it is.”