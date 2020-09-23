A.J. Brown on knee injury: I’ve got to take it slow

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown posted 52 catches, 1,051 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie season and the hope for this season was that he’d use that as a springboard to even bigger things.

Brown’s ability to do that has been compromised by a bone bruise in his knee. He had five catches for 39 yards in the opener and didn’t play in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Brown called it “frustrating” to watch from the sideline, but that he’s going to take his time to make sure that he doesn’t return until he’s sure his knee is ready.

“Every day is better and better, I can say that,” Brown said, via Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean. “But as of right now, I got to take it slow. I’m doing everything I can to be back out there with the team. When that day comes, you know I’ll be ready.”

The Titans have been successful using other receivers through the first two weeks and they’ve squeezed out a pair of wins as a result, but everyone in Tennessee will likely feel a lot better about continuing down that path once Brown is back to full speed.

