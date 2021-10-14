A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Bud Dupree full participants Thursday

The Titans have a long list of injuries, but the news is not who didn’t practice but who did.

Receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Julio Jones (hamstring) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) were full participants Thursday as the team prepares for a Monday night game against the Bills.

Brown missed Week 4 before returning to play 64 percent of the team’s offensive snaps Sunday, while Jones missed the past two games. The receivers have combined for 22 catches for 334 yards and a touchdown this season.

Dupree has not played since Week 2. He has two tackles in two games.

The Titans practiced without cornerback Caleb Farley (illness), cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), running back Derrick Henry (rest), linebacker Monty Rice (groin), offensive guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and defensive lineman Teair Tart (toe).

Fullback Khari Blasingame (shoulder), left tackle Taylor Lewan (toe), running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle) and receiver Chester Rogers (groin) were limited.

