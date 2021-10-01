A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Bud Dupree out for Week Four

The Titans will be missing both of their starting wide receivers against the Jets on Sunday.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that A.J. Brown and Julio Jones will both miss the game due to hamstring injuries. Neither player practiced at all this week, so it’s no surprise that they will be out for Week Four.

Vrabel said the team is deciding whether to add wideout Marcus Johnson to the active roster after designating him for return from injured reserve this week. Josh Reynolds, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson, and Racey McMath are the other receivers in Tennessee.

The Titans have also ruled out edge rusher Bud Dupree with a knee injury. Dupree was active last week, but did not play.

Cornerback Caleb Farley is out again with a shoulder injury and a groin injury will keep punter Brett Kern out this weekend.

