A.J. Brown on Jalen Hurts’ new contract: It didn’t change him, It motivated him

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

After agreeing to a massive five-year, $255 million contract extension, Jalen Hurts has attained generational wealth.

Among the richest deals in NFL history, the contract includes just over $110 million in fully guaranteed money at the point of signing, and $179 million is guaranteed in the event of injury.

During his media session on Wednesday, All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown talked about Hurts and how the new deal will only motivate him.

Hurts talked about why he took a team-friendly deal, and the numbers suggest that the All-Pro quarterback is all-in on wins over guarantees.

 

 

