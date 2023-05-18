A.J. Brown on Jalen Hurts’ new contract: It didn’t change him, It motivated him

After agreeing to a massive five-year, $255 million contract extension, Jalen Hurts has attained generational wealth.

Among the richest deals in NFL history, the contract includes just over $110 million in fully guaranteed money at the point of signing, and $179 million is guaranteed in the event of injury.

During his media session on Wednesday, All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown talked about Hurts and how the new deal will only motivate him.

AJ Brown on the Jalen Hurts contract: “It’s everything you can imagine. He deserves it. He is a great guy.” “It didn’t change him. It motivated him” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Yy6BG6FtfJ — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) May 17, 2023

Hurts talked about why he took a team-friendly deal, and the numbers suggest that the All-Pro quarterback is all-in on wins over guarantees.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire