A.J. Brown given another award after incredible month

This won’t be much of a shocker.

Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for his incredible October.

In five games in October, Brown had 40 catches for 700 yards and 5 touchdowns. Those five games are a part of his NFL record six straight games with 125+ receiving yards.

Here’s a recap of Brown’s games in October:

Week 8 at Commanders: 8 catches, 130 yards, 2 TDs

Week 7 vs. Dolphins: 10 catches, 137 yards, 1 TD

Week 6 at Jets: 7 catches, 131 yards

Week 5 at Rams: 6 catches, 127 yards

Week 4 vs. Commanders: 9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TDs

The Eagles won a couple Player of the Month awards last season. Haason Reddick won one for December/January of 2022 and Jalen Hurts won one for September of 2022.

Brown’s 700 yards in October is the third-highest total for any receiver in a month:

Charley Hennigan (October 1961) - 822

Calvin Johnson (December 2012) - 707

A.J. Brown (October 2023) - 700

“A.J. has been on a tremendous tear the last couple games,” Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said this week. “He's obviously a great player. He's making the most of his opportunities when the ball comes his way.

“I would imagine that defenses start to even put a little bit more focus and attention on him. And once that happened, I think that's kind of the beauty of our offense is we do have guys who can make plays at a bunch of different spots.”

Brown, 26, is the first Eagles WR to ever earn a Player of the Month award. It’s also Brown’s first Player of the Month award. He won his first Player of the Week award for his performance against the Dolphins.

Through eight games, Brown already has 60 receptions for 939 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s second in the NFL in receiving yards and tied for fourth in catches. He’s arguably the best receiver in the NFL.

Here’s an updated list of Eagles’ awards this season:

Week 1: Jake Elliott NFC STPOW

Week 2: D’Andre Swift NFC OPOW

Week 4: Jake Elliott NFC STPOW

Week 7: A.J. Brown NFC OPOW

Week 8: Jalen Hurts NFC OPOW

October: A.J. Brown NFC OPOM

