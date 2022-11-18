A.J. Brown gets slimed by Eagles teammates Quez Watkins and DeVonta Smith

First-year Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a career day with 156 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the team’s Week 8 win over the Steelers.

Now ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Colts, Nickelodeon rewarded the star pass catcher with his Nickelodeon Valuable Player award and his well-earned slime.

Brown was a good sport but wasn’t happy about all that slime landing on his cleats.

List

18 Eagles who could be free agents at the end of 2022 NFL season

List

NFL Week 11 TV coverage maps

List

Instant analysis of the Eagles signing DT Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal

Related

Eagles injury report: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith practice fully ahead of matchup vs. Colts Eagles announce uniform combination for road matchup vs. Colts in Week 11 Linval Joseph's contract with Eagles will pay him $750K in 2022 Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lands high on a list of ten likeliest first-time Pro Bowlers Eagles agree to 1-year deal with DT Ndamukong Suh

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire