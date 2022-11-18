A.J. Brown gets slimed by Eagles teammates Quez Watkins and DeVonta Smith
First-year Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a career day with 156 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the team’s Week 8 win over the Steelers.
Now ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Colts, Nickelodeon rewarded the star pass catcher with his Nickelodeon Valuable Player award and his well-earned slime.
Better late than never… Your week 8 @Nickelodeon N.V.P.@1kalwaysopen_ | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/MjXomeRVpt
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 18, 2022
Brown was a good sport but wasn’t happy about all that slime landing on his cleats.
