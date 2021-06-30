Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has had an impressive start to his NFL career with 2,126 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns over his first two seasons.

In Year 3, Brown is looking to be an even more effective player. He hasn’t been able to do much on the field to polish his game this offseason as surgical clean-up procedures on both knees have kept him doing rehab work. Brown said he’s not getting “impatient” about that state of affairs and has tried to use the time to make him a more complete player.

“It’s been a real slow grind for me,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “I’ve done a lot of lifting weights, cardio, film (work), just watching and trying to learn as much as possible. Not kill time, but make the most of it to be honest with you. I have been studying, watching old games and just trying to find new ways to improve my game.”

Hopes are high for what Brown and his new running mate at receiver Julio Jones can accomplish during the 2021 season and the team might even exceed them if Brown’s offseason work does lead to another step forward on the field.

A.J. Brown focused on “new ways to improve my game” during knee surgery rehab originally appeared on Pro Football Talk