A.J. Brown, Fletcher Cox discuss championship expectations ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox discuss championship expectations ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox discuss championship expectations ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce says #SuperBowl outcome won't impact a decision on his potential retirement
Andy Reid will face his former team when he leads the Chiefs against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Here are five things you may not know about the head coach.
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first Black quarterbacks to start against each other in a Super Bowl, and they both know what that means.
Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years. As to Brady’s deal, the chickens are [more]
Should Vic Fangio buy a boat? A house on the beach? Open a little restaurant? The man can do whatever he wants after Stephen Ross opened up his big Dolphin wallet.
A recent report suggests that Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates are steering clear of the position because of quarterback Kyler Murray.
This was Bill Belichick's statement regarding Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Dan Orlovsky unleashed a take regarding 49ers great Joe Montana that was so hot, it might have inadvertently scalded him as well.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes gives his opinion on what made Tom Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
A full week of coaching Shrine Bowl practices allowed the Patriots to do plenty of scouting, and it appears they came out of Las Vegas particularly fond of three players.
Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protests made him a target but not only was he right, he was prescient. Kaepernick has been repeatedly proved correct.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
The Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII but it's going to be a busy offseason too. By Dave Zangaro
Ja'Marr Chase has had at least five catches in each of the seven career postseason games in which he's played.
Mexico's Abraham Ancer retained his one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Saudi International on Friday as a slew of big names from the rebel LIV Golf tour failed to make the cut.Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith, six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Bryson DeChambeau -- all star signings for the Saudi-backed tour -- dropped out at the par-70 Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.
NFL rumors suggest Ryan Poles may trade the Bears No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five teams that may come calling for the chance to draft a quarterback.
The Houston Texans make a deal with the Chicago Bears to grab No. 1 overall in the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that buzz is building on the Saints potentially teaming up with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr:
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.