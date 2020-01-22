A.J. Brown “fell short of my goals” in rookie season

Wide receiver A.J. Brown led all rookies in receiving yards during the 2019 season and the Titans advanced to the AFC Championship Game, which seems like a pretty good way to kick off an NFL career on both fronts.

Brown’s message this week hasn’t been one of satisfaction, however. While he feels he “definitely came a long way” over the course of his first year in the NFL, Brown also said that he failed to reach the expectations he had set for himself heading into the year.

“I fell short of my goals, but that’s the good thing about it,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “I am blessed to be able to come back next year and try again and set higher goals. I am going to set higher goals and go to work. And as a team, we want more.”

Brown said he’ll work “just all around” to get better heading into next season, but knows things on the team front will be less in his control because of the inevitable roster changes that will come in the next few months. Whatever happens, the Titans know they’re set at one receiver spot for the near future.