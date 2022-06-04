A.J. Brown expects DeVonta Smith to dominate; Says Eagles have two No. 1 wide receivers

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Philadelphia Eagles were big winners of the 2022 NFL Draft, landing Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean, and also acquiring star wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans.

Philadelphia sent a first and third-round pick to Tennessee for Brown and immediately inked the former Ole Miss star to a four-year, $100 million extension.

Brown has brought a presence along with him to Philadelphia and as the physical wide receiver gets accustomed to his new home, he can’t stop raving about his newest running mate, DeVonta Smith.

While addressing the media during OTAs on Friday, Brown called Smith a true “No. 1 wide receiver” that should dominate the opposing team’s opposite cornerback each Sunday.

“In my opinion, Smitty is a wide receiver No. 1,” Brown said. “And he going against a cornerback No. 2, I expect Smitty to dominate. Just taking pressure off each other. Even being on the same sides, so you can’t really double. It’s great having another great wideout besides you.”

In his first season with the Eagles, Smith set an Eagles rookie record with 916 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 64 catches, and he’ll immediately form a dynamic duo with Brown on the outside, allowing for Jalen Hurts to flourish even more at quarterback.

