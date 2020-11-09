A.J. Brown estimated as non-participant for Monday’s practice

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown had a hand in Sunday’s win over the Bears, but the team said he wouldn’t have been able to practice on Monday.

Brown has been dealing with a knee injury for much of the season and the Titans estimated that he would have sat out if they had practiced. Brown had four catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and recent history says he’ll do limited work at practice before playing against the Colts.

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee, illness) was also estimated to be out of practice. He did not play on Sunday and word is that he may require surgery to repair an injured meniscus.

Safety Dane Cruikshank (groin), wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion), left tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), cornerback Chris Milton (hamstring), and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee, ankle) were others listed as out of practice. Left guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder) was listed as limited.

