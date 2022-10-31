A.J. Brown of Eagles isn’t amused by ‘random’ drug test

Catch 6 passes for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns and what will it get you in the NFL? A random drug test.

That’s what welcomed A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday after his team improved to 7-0 with a 35-13 stomping of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles’ wideout didn’t think the test was so random.

I would have a drug test this morning huh lol 🙄 Rogerrrrr this is not random 😭@NFL — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) October 31, 2022

At the rate Philly is playing, Commissioner Goodell and his team might as well test everyone.

The league might as well test the Phillies, who are in the World Series, and Philadelphia Union players, who earned a spot in the MLS Cup on Sunday, too.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire