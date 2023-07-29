A.J. Brown on Eagles avoiding complacency: Everyone knows what the goal is

A.J. Brown has a career-defining season in 2022, and he’s returned to NovaCare Complex inspired to be even better in 2023.

Brown and the Eagles are looking to avoid the dreaded ‘Super Bowl hangover’; the best way is to embrace the journey while being efficient in all facets of the game.

While addressing the media on Day 1 of practice, Brown clarified the goals and how the Birds must avoid complacency.

A.J. Brown brutally honest evaluation of this off-season. “Everyone knows what the goal is around here.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ZhOlYWi4Ra — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 26, 2023

Brown logged 1,496 yards in 2022 and has firmly established himself as one of the top pass catchers in the NFL.

Philadelphia is blessed to have young and elite talent while maintaining a core group of elite and productive veterans to help push the culture.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire