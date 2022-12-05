A.J. Brown discusses two-TD outing in first career game vs. Titans
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown discusses two-TD outing in first career game vs. Tennessee Titans.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Minty Bets joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Cowboys host the Colts in Week 13.
The Giants erased a 10-point first quarter deficit but couldn't do enough to secure a win, tying the Washington Commanders 20-20 on Sunday afternoon.
Well-traveled backup quarterback Josh Johnson is heading to San Francisco again. The 49ers are signing Johnson off the Broncos’ practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This will be Johnson’s fourth stint with the 49ers during a career that has seen him sign with more teams than any other player in NFL history. Johnson [more]
Seriously love this kid! #GoBlue
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Brock Purdy made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career.
49ers backup QB Brock Purdy was the final player selected in 2022 draft. But in a win against the Dolphins, Purdy proved to be anything but Mr. Irrelevant.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
College Football Playoff expansion. What would've the CFP have been this year?
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off field with left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, putting Brock Purdy into game.
Welcome to college football bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.
Garoppolo's done for the season after injuring his left foot against the Dolphins.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Jimmy G's ankle got rolled while he was getting sacked in the first quarter.
What are the early college football lines and odds for the bowl games and College Football Playoff. Where are the potential values?
Read what Nick Saban said after Alabama wasn't included in the final four teams for the College Football Playoff.
Chiefs fans shared their frustrations about what went wrong in the 27-24 loss to the Bengals.
Deion Sanders' final game coaching at Jackson State cemented him as one of the best the SWAC has seen.
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.