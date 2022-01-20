While Titans running back Derrick Henry has participated in practices this week, he told reporters, “We’ll see,” when asked if he plans to play in Saturday’s game against the Bengals.

But all signs are pointing to him being available, while there is some mystery about his workload. On Thursday, Tennessee’s top receiver A.J. Brown noted just how significant Henry’s return is for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

“It definitely gives us some confidence,” Brown said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “He’s a tremendous player. In my opinion, I think he’s the best running back in the game. So just having him back and just having that confidence of him around that at any moment, he can go for 70 [yards]. So that gives us confidence. So, we’re excited.”

That’s not just Brown’s opinion. Though Henry hasn’t played since Week Eight, he still finished ninth in the league with 937 yards rushing in 2021.

If the Titans do the expected and activate the running back off injured reserve for Saturday’s contest, Henry has a chance to run Tennessee to Super Bowl LVI.

A.J. Brown: Derrick Henry’s return gives us confidence originally appeared on Pro Football Talk