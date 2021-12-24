A.J. Brown defends body-slamming Jimmie Ward, explains why no PI

Brown defends body-slamming Ward, explains why it isn't PI originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A.J. Brown put up a dominant performance Thursday night against the 49ers in San Francisco's 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. To no surprise, though, a whole lot of 49ers fans felt the Titans' star receiver was getting away with a whole lot of offensive pass interferences.

One big example was when he tossed 49ers safety Jimmie Ward to the ground before catching one of his 11 receptions.

No penalty was called, and Brown explained why he believes that was the right decision.

"Jimmie Ward, he's a great player, he's a physical player," Brown said to reporters. "As soon as I straightened up, he grabbed me. I just got him up off me. I had to play through him. I can't let him stop me from where I'm trying to go.

"I'm pretty sure 49ers fans thought that was a PI, but he grabbed me first and I do have a right to get him up off me. That's what I did and he just fell down."

Brown finished with a game-high 11 receptions for 145 yards and one touchdown. His eight receptions on third down are the most by any player in the last 40 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Story continues

Ward didn't play too bad himself. He had three tackles and two passes defensed, and Pro Football Focus gave him a 68.1 grade for the game.

But Brown and the Titans got the better of Ward and the 49ers in a frustrating loss for San Francisco.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast