A.J. Brown, D'Andre Swift remain limited in practice for Eagles

Two of the Eagles' most important offensive weapons remain banged up.

Receiver A.J. Brown (thigh) and running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) were limited participants in Thursday's practice. That was their status on Wednesday, too.

Also limited was receiver Quez Watkins, with a hamstring injury.

Not practicing for the Eagles were defensive end Derek Barnett (person), tight end Grant Calcaterra (ankle), safety Justin Evans (knee), defensive tackle Milton Williams (concussion), and tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm).

Receiver Julio Jones was upgraded from limited participant to full participant, with a knee injury.

The 9-1 Eagles host the 6-5 Bills on Sunday.