A.J. Brown, D'Andre Swift listed as limited on Wednesday injury report

The Eagles held a walk-through instead of a full practice on Wednesday. But the team's estimated injury report notes that there are a few concerns as they start to get ready for the Bills.

Receiver A.J. Brown (thigh), running back D'Andre Swift (ankle), receiver Julio Jones (knee), and receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) were all listed as limited.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (ankle), safety Justin Evans (knee), tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm), and defensive tackle Milton Williams (concussion) are all listed as non-participants.

Defensive end Derek Barnett also didn’t participate due to a personal matter.