A.J. Brown confirms league made him change his cleats

When Eagles receiver A.J. Brown changed his cleats during Monday night's game in Tampa, some speculated the reason was because of the rain making the grass slippery. It wasn't.

Brown confirmed on social media that the league forced him to change shoes.

"Yes they did. No Fun League strikes again!" Brown answered a fan who asked, ending his comment with a "thumbs down" emoji.

The highlighter yellow cleats did not conform with the NFL’s uniform policy.

He switched to black cleats after officials warned him he couldn't return to the field with the neon shoes. It is unclear why he was allowed to start the game in the non-conforming cleats or why it took so long for officials to force a change of shoes.

Players are allowed to wear only white, black or team-colored cleats. The league allows customized cleats only once per season during its My Cause My Cleats weekend.

Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are other receivers who were forced to change from non-conforming cleats in previous seasons.