A.J. Brown burns Titans again for second TD grab
If the Tennessee Titans weren’t having second thoughts about trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles, he is definitely messing with their mind.
The receiver who was dealt from Tennessee to Philadelphia in the offseason has a pair of touchdown grabs on Sunday at the Linc.
This one was good for 28 yards and put the Eagles up 28-10 after the PAT.
A.J. BROWN IS HAVING A DAY. @1kalwaysopen_
Early in the third quarter, Brown had 5 grabs for 95 yards and 2 scores.
