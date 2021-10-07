It looks like the Titans should have wide receiver A.J. Brown and linebacker Bud Dupree back for this Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Brown (hamstring) and Dupree (knee) were both bumped up to full participation on Thursday after being listed as limited on Wednesday. Neither player was in the lineup against the Jets, but the positive trajectory this week should put them on track to play unless something goes wrong on Friday.

It’s not looking as good for some other members of the team. Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), left tackle Taylor Lewan (toe), punter Brett Kern (groin), offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (knee), linebacker Jayon Brown (knee), tight end Tommy Hudson (ankle), and wide receiver Racey McMath (quad) missed their second straight day of practice.

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring) went from limited to full and tackle Ty Sambrailo (foot) was added to the report as a limited participant.

A.J. Brown, Bud Dupree up to full practice for Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk