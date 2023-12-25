A.J. Brown breaks DeVonta Smith’s single-season record for catches by a Eagles WR

DeVonta Smith held the Eagles single-season record for receptions by a wide receiver for almost one calendar year, but A.J. Brown is the new record holder.

With his second catch of the afternoon, Brown logged his 96th reception of the season, passing Smith (95) for the Eagles franchise record for receptions by a wide receiver.

Smith scored 95 catches for 1196 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games in 2022.

Before Smith held the record, former Nebraska legend Irving Fryar had 88 receptions for 1,195 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1996.

Tight end Zach Ertz holds the franchise single-season receptions record with 116 in 2018, and running back Brian Westbrook caught 90 passes in 2007.

Smith was drafted by the Eagles 10th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2020, and he set a franchise rookie record with 916 receiving yards.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire