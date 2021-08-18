After campaigning hard for the Titans to trade for Julio Jones, A.J. Brown is still happy it happened.

Brown was already becoming a star receiver in his own right, having started his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He was also named to his first Pro Bowl in 2020, making 70 receptions for 1,075 yards with 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

But as Jones has come aboard, Brown has been working to take everything he can from the seven-time Pro Bowler.

“It’s been incredible,” Brown said in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’ve just been listening and learning as much as I can, just trying to soak everything in. He’s a great pro. Obviously, his resume speaks for itself. But he’s a hard worker too — which I knew already, but seeing it firsthand all the time, it just speaks volumes of him.”

Brown and Jones may not take the field together until the start of the regular season, as it’s unlikely they’ll play against Atlanta this week. But with Derrick Henry carrying the load out of the backfield, Brown and Jones should be a dynamic duo on the outside for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

A.J. Brown: Being Julio Jones’ teammate has been “incredible” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk