How A.J. Brown becomes the Eagles’ alpha receiver right away

Howie Roseman does it again!

Going into the 2022 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles had three first-round picks and turned it into stock for next year, a solid selection in defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and then somehow coming away with one of the top receivers in the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans in a blockbuster trade moved up to the 18th pick in the draft to select Treylon Burks from University of Arkansas, while also trading away Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles.

Brown was Ryan Tannehill’s, and the Titans’ top target. Over three seasons he racked up 3,000 yards from scrimmage, 185 receptions at 16.2 yards per reception, and 24 touchdowns.

Let’s dive into the film and see what Brown adds to the Eagles’ offense — and a receiver room that had been a little light on total talent.

Physicality

Brown is big body possession receiver. He is 6-foot-1, and he weighs 226 pounds. Only a few receivers in the league are over 220 pounds at his height. To give a little context on this. here is a spider chart showing a comparison to most receivers his size.

When a guy can perform the bench press in the 83rd percentile of the league among wide receivers, he’s difficult to match up with downfield. Brown is always open because even when he isn’t open, he’s open.

He has quick feet at his release, he knows how to stack defenders through his stem, he uses his hands to separate at his break and also at the top of his routes. In the clip below, we can check out that physicality at each step along the process.

Short and Intermediate routes.

The physicality and contact balance makes Brown a perfect fit in the current Eagles roster. Within a run-pass-option offense, ideally, Brown will run backside slants, and DeVonta Smith, paired with tight end Dallas Goedert, lining up on the other side of the field. It could look something like this.

In addition to an RPO offense, a traditional three-step drop will also benefit the Eagles’ offensive weapons. Everyone knows that Hurts plays better when he doesn’t have to sit in the pocket and go through his reads. Timing routes will be better for efficiency, so as soon as Hurts completes his three-step drop, Brown should already be open over the middle. This would work with, or without, play action.

We’ve watched Brown run this type of offense with the Titans. See in the clip below:

In this clip, Brown is working his way through a defender who has inside leverage. He has to move the defender to the sideline before making his way inside. His body mass and physicality make it easy for him to get across the field. His strong hands make the high percentage passes the most effective.

In the chart above, we see how much Brown was used in the middle of the field. Ideally, these routes will be shallow crossers, digs and slants.

Using Brown for timing routes or from play action will leave Smith and Goedert more time to get vertical down field.

Concepts to make Brown the alpha dog.

With Brown, Smith and Goedert, expect the Eagles to attack all three levels of the defense. More specifically when running out of trips (3×1 concepts).

In the clip below, Brown is lined up on the inside, running a spaces route concept. He sits right in the underneath zone. This is pulling defenders in and opening up the middle of the field for who would be Goedert here, and then Smith would be on the outside one-on-one.

In the clip below, this would be called the diagonal nine, as Mark Schoefield explains in his piece showing the best route combinations versus specific defenses.

In the clip below, against inverted cover 2, Brown is running a post route with his receiver (who would be Smith) on the other side going to the middle of the field holding the safety.

So not only is Brown a threat in the short part of the field for yards after the catch, but he was also Tannehill’s No. 1 option when running intermediate and deep routes.

We should expect Brown to be the on the line of scrimmage, at the boundary as a non-traditional ‘X’ receiver. This will leave Smith off the line of scrimmage and free to motion. As Smith will see more off-coverage, it leaves room for him, as the fastest receiver on the field to get separation.

