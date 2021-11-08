A.J. Brown admits Jalen Ramsey won their matchup, calls him out for ‘dirty stuff after the play’

Jalen Ramsey going up against A.J. Brown was one of the marquee matchups to watch on Sunday night when the Rams and Titans squared off, pitting two stars against each other. Ramsey hasn’t been following No. 1 receivers around the field, and he didn’t against Brown, but he still played well against the Titans’ top wideout.

Ramsey picked off one pass that was intended for Brown and helped limit him to only five catches for 42 yards on 11 targets. Brown even admitted after the game that Ramsey won this matchup.

A.J. Brown says he left some plays out there. As for the matchup with Jalen Ramsey, "He won the majority of them." #Titans pic.twitter.com/hLLMg3h5nC — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

Brown did take exception to some of the extracurricular back-and-forth that happened after the whistle. Things got heated between Brown and Ramsey at one point in the game, both being called for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that offset.

Brown called out Ramsey in his postgame press conference, saying there was “some dirty stuff after the play” and telling reporters that Ramsey has his number if he ever wants to talk to him.

#Titans A.J. Brown on Jalen Ramsey: I'm out there to play football. Not trying to fight anybody. I'm a man first. There's some dirty stuff after the play. He has my number if he wants to talk to me. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 8, 2021

Both Brown and Ramsey are passionate players who talk trash on the field and show emotion when they make a play. It’s only natural that they would clash when squaring off between the white lines.

Ramsey is probably pleased with the way he played but he’d rather take a win on the scoreboard than against his individual assignment.

