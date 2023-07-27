A.J. Brown on addition of Olamide Zaccheaus: The competition is what we needed

Philadelphia has one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL, and even after two 1,000-yard pass catchers, GM Howie Roseman went out and added Olamide Zaccheaus.

The former Virginia and St. Joe’s Prep pass catcher will compete against Quez Watkins for the third wide receiver spot, and A.J. Brown welcomes the competition.

A.J. Brown is excited for Olamide Zaccheaus— and the WR competition in general. “That’s what we need.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/RLeynAfgvt — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 26, 2023

Zaccheaus averaged 4.8 yards after the catch last season, the 20th-best in the league.

He offers versatility as a route runner and can separate in the short and intermediate areas. The Eagles can utilize his speed to challenge defensive coverage on vertical routes.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Eagles' CB Darius Slay lands at No. 65 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list

Takeaways, observations from Nick Sirianni's training camp press conference

Twitter reacts to the Eagles teasing release of alternate Kelly Green throwback uniforms

Eagles' legend Hugh Douglas says Jalen Hurts is on a Tom Brady trajectory entering Year 4

Howie Roseman says Eagles will keep their options open at linebacker position

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire