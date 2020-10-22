A.J. Brown added to practice report with knee injury

The Titans added receiver A.J. Brown to their Thursday practice report. He did not practice with a knee injury.

It is unclear whether the knee issue is related to the bone bruise that kept him sidelined for two games.

Brown has played the past two weeks, making 12 catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns in victories over the Bills and Texans.

The report, though, brought plenty of good news for the Titans.

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee), tight end MyCole Pruitt (illness), defensive lineman DaQuan Jones (foot), right tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) and tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) returned to full practices.

Clowney and Pruitt did not practice Wednesday, and Jones, Kelly and Smith were limited Wednesday.

First-round draft choice Isaiah Wilson, who has yet to play this season, remains out with an illness. He twice has spent time on the COVID-19 list, but this week’s illness is not COVID-19 related.

