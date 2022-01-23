A.J. Brown’s 33-yard touchdown ties Bengals, Titans at 16 late in third quarter

The Titans aren’t out of it yet.

Tennessee has scored 10 straight points to tie Cincinnati at 16 at the end of the third quarter.

Kicker Randy Bullock made a 34-yard field goal with 1:36 left in the period to make the score 16-9. And on the Bengals’ ensuing drive, a Joe Burrow pass went off the hands of running back Samaje Perine and safety Amani Hooker caught it just before it hit the ground for an interception.

Hooker’s pick was reviewed but the ruling on the filed stood as called. There was not enough evidence to show that the ground affected Hooker catching the ball.

With the ball at the Cincinnati 27, the Titans started their possession going backward. But after a false start gave Tennessee second-and-16, quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit receiver A.J. Brown in the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.

Brown made the catch one-handed at his stomach in the corner of the end zone.

With the extra point, the game was tied at 16.

