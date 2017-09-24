A.J. Bouye shows why Jaguars gave him big bucks with incredible INT

Cornerback A.J. Bouye ended up being one of the biggest names on the free agency market this past offseason. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who haven’t been shy about spending big money on defense in free agency, gave him a five-year, $67.5 million deal.

On Sunday in London, we saw why the Jaguars made Bouye so rich.

On a pass down the sideline from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, Bouye had great coverage on Jeremy Maclin. Bouye got a hand on the pass, tipped it in the air and then was able to haul it in with one hand for a fantastic interception.





Bouye is a great NFL success story. He was undrafted out of UCF. He impressed in his first training camp with the Houston Texans in 2013, and then just kept impressing. He became a full-time starter in 2016 and had a great season, then cashed in.

His pick of Flacco continued a great first half for the Jaguars. The Ravens didn’t have a first down and Flacco didn’t have a completion until late into the first half. The Jaguars had 230 yards and the Ravens had just 3 yards by the time the Jaguars took a 20-0 lead. Bouye’s interception set up a touchdown by Allen Hurns to give Jacksonville that lead.

The Jaguars have been dominant on defense for much of the first three weeks of the season. A big reason is Bouye, who is proving to be worth that huge contract.

