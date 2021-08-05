Cornerback A.J. Bouye will be on the sidelines at Panthers training camp for a while.

Bouye left practice on Monday after pulling a muscle and has remained out of action for the last few days. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said on Thursday that the team expects Bouye will miss a couple of weeks before he’s ready to return to action.

With Bouye sidelined, Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reports that the Panthers are working out defensive backs after Thursday’s practice.

Bouye signed with the Panthers in April after being released by the Broncos earlier in the offseason. He joins first-round pick Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson at cornerback in Carolina.

A.J. Bouye to miss a couple of weeks with a soft tissue injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk