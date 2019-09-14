A.J. Bouye, Marqise Lee out for Jaguars at Houston

The Jaguars are out a couple of important players for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip) and wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) have both been ruled out, and will not travel with the Jaguars to Houston, the team announced. Both had been listed as questionable on yesterday’s injury report.

Bouye started at cornerback in Week One against the Chiefs. Lee, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, played in Week One but did not have a catch.

The Jaguars are also down defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and tight end Josh Oliver, all of whom will miss Sunday’s game with hamstring injuries.