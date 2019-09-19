A.J. Bouye expected to play Thursday night

The Jaguars say that Jalen Ramsey will play against the Titans on Thursday night despite speculation that they’ll be trading him shortly after the game and it looks like their other starting corner will be in the lineup as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that A.J. Bouye is expected to be in the lineup against Tennessee. Bouye was listed as questionable to play due to the hip injury that kept him from playing against Houston last season.

Bouye signed a five-year deal with the Jaguars before the 2017 season and teamed with Ramsey to make one of the league’s stronger cornerback combos. That helped Jacksonville to a division title in their first year together, but things went south early last season and the Jaguars haven’t been able to find better footing to open this season.

Trading Ramsey might not make that happen, but it would leave Bouye in an even more prominent role on the Jaguars defense the rest of the way.