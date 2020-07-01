A.J. Bouye: I didn’t know how to handle everything that went wrong in Jacksonville

Cornerback A.J. Bouye joined the flood of veteran players who have left the Jaguars since the team’s AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots in January 2018 when he was traded to the Broncos this offseason and he said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that a ticket out of Jacksonville was “definitely something that I wanted.”

Bouye was asked during the interview what went wrong for the Jaguars after they came close to knocking off New England in that game and couldn’t point to one thing as the reason why they couldn’t sustain that success. He said it seemed that everything that “could happen” did happen, including players being driven by ego, a lack of innovation in the game plan and what he called “the Tom Coughlin thing” in reference to the former exec’s acrimonious relationship with some players.

“I just never was a part of something like that,” Bouye said. “Being in Houston before that and even seeing how the guys in Denver just gelling together with the chemistry between the players and the coaches. It was just something different and I didn’t know how to handle that. . . . It was so many things. From fighting in the locker room and disagreements to people wanting to be gone, I’ve just never seen that before.”

Bouye no longer has to worry about why things went off the rails with the Jaguars and can devote his attention to trying to get the Broncos on track after three straight losing seasons.

