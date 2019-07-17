A.J. Allmendinger to run Watkins Glen Xfinity Series race

, a previous winner at Watkins Glen in the NASCAR Cup Series, has added the August 3rd event at WGI to his 2019 Xfinity Series schedule.

He is also slated to drive for Kaulig Racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Aug. 10), Road America (Aug. 24) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Sept. 28).

“It’s an honor to be able to compete for Kaulig Racing at one of my favorite tracks, Watkins Glen International,” Allmendinger said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to win there in the Cup Series and had a strong run finishing second last season in my only Xfinity start there. Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and all of the guys made Daytona so enjoyable and fun, I can’t wait to get to The Glen.”

Previously, Allmendinger drove for the team at Daytona where he won a stage and finished third in a Kaulig Racing 1-2-3 before being disqualified for failing post-race inspection.