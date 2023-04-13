Izzo says he’s ‘really not’ worried about any MSU player unexpectedly leaving

It’s been a great week for Michigan State basketball, with the news that Tyson Walker and Malik Hall would return for the 2023-24 season.

The news of both returning has created some buzz about a trickle-down effect on the rest of the roster. Most notably, if Jaden Akins would consider transferring away to a school that may be able to give him a more prominent role.

Well, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo put that possibility somewhat to bed during his end-of-season press conference on Wednesday. When asked about any sudden or unexpected changes to the 2023-24 roster, Izzo stated he’s “really not” worried about that.

Izzo tells @mattcharboneau that he’s “really not” worried about someone leaving unexpectedly from his team. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) April 12, 2023

Izzo did mention there are some guys on his team — notably A.J. Hoggard, Walker and Akins — that could test the NBA Draft waters. But at the moment none have entered their name into the draft process.

Should Michigan State’s roster be finalized and there are no other adjustments, the Spartans will enter next season as a preseason top 10 team and contender to win a National Championship.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire