Izzo: Michigan State basketball star Tyson Walker dealing with groin injury

While he’s still been productive, Michigan State basketball star shooting guard Tyson Walker hasn’t quite been the same the last few weeks, and now we know why. According to Tom Izzo, Walker has been dealing with an injury of late.

While he didn’t give an exact time frame, this does fill in some blanks for what has been a dip in performance for the preseason All-American. Izzo did say that Walker isn’t expected to miss any time from the injury, playing through it to help the Spartans reach the NCAA Tournament.

Tom Izzo said today that Tyson Walker has been dealing with a groin injury. Not expected to affect his minutes but he’s clearly in some discomfort at times — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 1, 2024

