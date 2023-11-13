Izzo: Michigan State basketball freshman Gerhrig Normand plans to redshirt this season

When it comes to Michigan State basketball’s freshmen class, most of the hype has been around Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, and Jeremy Fears Jr., and probably rightfully so, as they are all super talented, young players. But don’t forget about Gehrig Normand.

The former 4-star small forward is known as a sharpshooter, and given the fact that MSU has struggled from the field in the early-goings of this season, some fans have wondered if Normand might get a shot to show what he can do.

However, on Monday, coach Tom Izzo indicated that Normand is still considering taking a redshirt this season. Izzo cited a desire to see Normand add some strength as a reason Normand may redshirt.

Izzo did say the decision is still in review, and if the Spartans can’t increase their outside shooting, they may decide to pivot here, who knows.

