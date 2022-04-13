  • Oops!
Izzo: Joey Hauser still undecided on returning to MSU for another year

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
    
Michigan State basketball forward Joey Hauser is still undecided on whether or not he’ll return for another season in the green-and-white.

Head coach Tom Izzo was on The Game 730AM WVFN on Wednesday and revealed the news that Hauser is still making a decision about returning to Michigan State or not. Hauser is the final of three seniors to make their decision on whether or not to take the extra COVID year of eligibility, with Marcus Bingham and Gabe Brown both moving on from the program.

Hauser started 29 of the Spartans’ 35 games this past season, and averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Hauser truly came on strong late in the year, with a career-high 27-point performance against Davidson in the Spartans’ NCAA Tournament first round victory.

Should Hauser elect to return for another season, he’ll be one of the team’s leading returning scorers.

