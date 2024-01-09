Izzo: ‘I couldn’t think of anyone who deserved it more’ on Dantonio induction into College Football Hall of Fame

Former Michigan State football head coach Mark Dantonio is heading to the College Football Hall of Fame, and Tom Izzo is all for it.

Izzo and Dantonio have been longtime friends, and when it was announced on Monday that Dantonio would be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, he was thrilled.

“When I heard the news, I couldn’t think of anyone who deserved it more,” Izzo said in a statement released by Michigan State.

Check out the complete quote from Izzo in the post below:

"When I heard the news, I couldn't think of anyone who deserved it more." Congratulations, @DantonioMark 🏈👏 pic.twitter.com/Zipzd2AIgq — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 9, 2024

