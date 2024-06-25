Izuchukwu relishing 'unreal' opportunity with Ireland

Cormac Izuchukwu signed a contract extension two years ago to keep him at Ulster until at least 2026 [Inpho]

Cormac Izuchukwu says phoning his mother to tell her of his first call-up to the Ireland squad made the achievement even more sweet.

The 24-year-old Ulster forward was named in Andy Farrell's 35-player panel for the upcoming two-Test tour of South Africa.

Ireland face the back-to-back World Cup winners in the opener in Pretoria on Saturday 6 July, with a second meeting to follow seven days later.

"To be even considered for Ireland is unbelievable and when I got the email [to confirm his place] I was over the moon," the Tullamore man said at a press conference on Monday.

"I phoned my mam and it was genuinely one of the best phone calls I've ever had - hearing how happy she was with me, that was all worth it."

A strong finish to the season earned Izuchukwu, who can play at lock and back row, a place on the plane to South Africa.

Izuchukwu made his Ulster debut in 2021 but struggled to secure a regular place and was still being released to All-Ireland League side Ballynahich to gain game-time earlier this year.

The transformation came with the arrival of Richie Murphy in February - following the sacking of head coach Dan McFarland - as Izuchukwu became a fixture in the team.

"Ballynahinch is a great club and everyone there texted me to say congratulations - it's been unreal," added Izuchukwu.

"There was a little bit of a change-up in how we [Ulster] play and I ended up in the back row. This season gone by has been pretty good - Richie came in and I had four-five good games towards the end of the season and here I am."

Izuchukwu is no stranger to international rugby after playing for Ireland Sevens and Emerging Ireland.

Now he has taken the final step to the senior team and he is determined to stay at the top level.

Cormac Izuchukwu played for Emerging Ireland in the tour of South Africa two years ago [Inpho]

"I was on the Combined Academies tour a couple of months ago, which is kind of mad as I was playing with lads and none of them were capped - a couple of months later and I'm here with the big boys.

"This is the place I want to be so hopefully I can make it stick."

A first senior cap could come against the Springboks, who eased to a 41-13 victory over Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ireland have won the past three Tests against the Boks but lost 2-1 in the last series in South Africa eight years ago.

"I think everyone knows what to expect - they're going to be extremely physical and passionate with the fans behind them.

"Not only are they back-to-back world champions but we're going over there on their home patch. It's going to be a big task for the boys to be ready for."