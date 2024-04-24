Izan Almansa: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2005 | 6’10 | 7’0 WS | 230 LBS

Team: G League Ignite



Best aggregate mock draft rank: 9 / Worst rank: NR

2023-24 stats:

In 2023-24, Almansa averaged 10.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 55.6 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from three.

Strengths:

* Size, basketball IQ, and early success overseas are promising indicators of NBA potential

* Showcased flashes of excellence in the G League, outperforming many big men

* Proficiency in pick-and-roll sets and utilizing right-handed hook shots against smaller defenders

* Versatility as a switchable defender

* Adeptness at play-finishing and instincts for positioning

* Consistent production and knack for finding scoring opportunities off the ball

Weaknesses:

* Limited shooting range and lob threat capabilities highly valued in today’s game

* Inconsistent outside shooting and subpar free throw shooting

* Struggles against stronger post-up players and quicker opponents on the perimeter defensively

* Falls short of being an offensive focal point

* Still developing defensive capabilities

Scotto's Draft Notes:

“Almansa has had moments where he’s been better than most bigs in the G League, but I just know if he translates to the NBA,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s not a big time shooter or lob threat. You’re not playing a lot of ball with your back to the basket in the NBA these days.”

“I think Almansa has good size and feel for the game,” an NBA scout opined. “Most of these kids have some stuff they can build on, but they’re coming in the NBA, and they’re not special. They need to be in the right situation to stick.”

“Almansa knows how to play the game and has a high IQ,” a long-time NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He reminds me somewhat of Al Horford when he was in college before he developed his jumper. Almansa always was a winner and productive overseas.”

Excerpts from HoopsHype’s Aggregate Mock Draft from colleague Michael Scotto, who contributed research to this story, can be found here.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype