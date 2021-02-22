IYCMI: NFL math, Cowboys draft, Hall of Fame paths in Week in Review

As the offseason begins to ramp up for the Dallas Cowboys, both the financial and personnel landscape comes into focus. The NFL announced this week the salary cap floor is rising to $180 million, giving a bit of extra wiggle room to Dallas for upcoming contract decisions.

NFL draft profiles for the Cowboys include three defensive backs in Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr, Syracuse’s Ifeatu Melifonwu, and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. The trio could be intriguing prospects for a Dallas secondary which will likely lose starters to free agency.

Mock Draft 7.0 tackles what could be an underlying need for the club. Dak Prescott made headlines in support of Texas residents impacted by record-low temperatures. The trek to Hall of Fame inclusion for Terrell Owens had impassioned help, Byron Jones first season out of Dallas not what was expected and CeeDee Lamb’s second season in Dallas could be more than hoped for.

The Cowboys week in review.

2021 NFL Draft Profiles

Link Asante Samuel Jr. has all the intangibles to be a week one starter in the league. His ability to make plays down field and vast footwork is what allows him to standout. The Florida State Alum could be just what Dallas needs if the team is still looking for a corner on day 2. Link Another corner could be a valuable asset is Syracuse's Ifeatu Melifonwu. The 6'2 stud does an excellent job of not allowing defenders to get right past him. Last season he contributed 54 total tackles, most of which were solo hits. If Dallas misses out on some of the top corners, his physical presences could be the missing link. Link South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn is a physical corner who fits Dan Quinn's scheme and could be the Cowboys pick at 10th overall if Surtain and Farley are taken before their pick.

Mock Draft 7.0: Cowboys need to fix defense but not neglect offense

Link Our own K.D. Drummond uses the Draft Network Stimulator to create his own mock draft for the Dallas Cowboys. A majority of the selections are focused on the team's needs such as defense and the improvement of vital parts of the offense in this four-round exercise.

Story continues

Former Cowboys Byron Jones, Dan Bailey named worst starters from 2020

Link A year ago when the Dallas Cowboys let cornerback Bryan Jones go, critics were quick to criticize the team. A year later and Jones has found himself on the list of worst starters from the 2020 season. His inability to create turnovers and keep receivers from gaining yards proved pivotal in a Miami team that reward him a five-year contract. Other players on the list include former Dallas kicker Dan Bailey.

Cowboys' Lamb predicted to make significant Year 2 jump

Link One player who had an outstanding rookie season was receiver Ceedee Lamb. In a team already equipped with receivers like Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, Lamb had no trouble fitting in. In a recent survey done by ESPN, experts suspect that the Cowboys wideout will have the most improvement from his rookie class.

Fingering a suspect Cowboys OL that handcuffed team in 2020

Link During the 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys offensive line failed to deliver the same results from year's past. Fast forward to this offseason and things look a bit different. With key players like Zach Martin and Tyron Smith set to return, it will be key to see what Dallas decides to do in the draft. There is no doubt the men up front will look a lot different.

ESPN flags Cowboys as most-likely team to make playoffs after missing out

Link According to an ESPN insider, the Dallas Cowboys may the team most likely to make a playoff comeback. Experts predict that with the NFC East wide open, the team is set to make a jump this coming season. Four of the eight panelists believe Dallas has the skills and assets to make an improvement. Other teams set to make a jump include the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

Former Cowboys DC Mike Nolan voted NFL's worst assistant in 2020

Link Mike Nolan was the defensive coordinator for Dallas in 2020 and failed to live up to expectations in his only season. Football Outsiders voted Nolan as the worst assistant of the season. Nolan was fired after the season and Dan Quinn will look to make improvements from a defense that was historically underwhelming.

Cowboys QB Prescott providing meals for homeless during record-low Texas temps

Link After the record-low temperatures in Texas, many residents were left without power and food to live through the historic snowfall. Dak Prescott partnered with OurCalling and Matthew McConaughey to help feed almost 1,000 Texas citizens who were impacted

NFL confirms salary cap floor of $180M, Cowboys 12th-most space

Link The NFL announced in a memo that the salary cap floor for 2021 would be moved up to $180 million from its previous $175 million. The Cowboys currently have the 12th most cap space in the NFL and will need every penny with a contract negotiation upcoming for Dak Prescott.

Adrian Peterson thinks he can catch Cowboys' Emmitt Smith for rushing record

Link Adrian Peterson is currently 3.536 yards behind Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith for all-time rushing yards. In an interview with TMZ, Peterson said his goal was to break Smith's record and continue to play until he's 40 years old. As a current free-agent, Peterson will likely find a team and compete for a starting role in 2021. Time is running out but Peterson will continue to compete for the rushing record.

Cowboys-Steelers 2021 Hall of Fame matchup now official

Link After there were no exhibition games in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Cowboys will officially play the Steelers in the HOF game to start the 2021 season. The game will take place on August 5 and will include the induction ceremony. Cowboys legends Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris, and Drew Pearson will be welcomed in the ceremony.

Cowboys WR Terrell Owens 'glassy-eyed' learning how his HoF case made by late Terez Paylor

Link Former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens is high on every list for receiving stats but it took three years for him to make it into the Hall of Fame. Terez Paylor, the late writer for Yahoo! Sports, changed the minds of many voters and had a differing opinion about Owens' demeanor. After hearing about his influence on the HOF voting, Owens was heartbroken that he wasn't aware while Paylor was alive.

Woods down season as Cowboys safety requires evaluation beyond just his play

Link Cowboys safety Xavier Woods ranked at 56th amongst all safeties in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus. As an upcoming free agent, Woods will be evaluated after not making a large improvement during his tenure in Dallas.

Cowboys rumor mills, gossip again take center stage as offseason begins

Link There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the Cowboys, specifically regarding La'el Collins and Russell Wilson. A rumor of Collins possibly retiring was quickly shut down by his agent on Twitter. Wilson has been in discussion to possibly end up in Dallas but there is very little base to the possibility. Read the full story to see the full list of rumors regarding the Cowboys.

1

1