IWE Pro-wrestling event to benefit mental health awareness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — IWE Pro-wrestling: Never Stopped Fighting is heading to the American Legion Richmond Post #63 at 90 Milledge Rd, Saturday, May 11. Doors open at 6 p.m. The bell rings at 7 p.m. The event goes beyond wrestling and focuses on mental health awareness.

“Me personally, along with other people in the locker room struggle with mental health and being the stigma of being pro wrestling,” Coach Mikey shared. “It is a big tough guy sport, so erasing that stigma of being okay with not being okay.” The group is partnering with VetLife4Life Veteran Non Profit. The local non-profit provides support for veterans through treatment, service dogs, and essential amenities. “We wanted something to land locally, something that we can have a direct impact through, through the Augusta community. So it was really important for us to find something that we could, focus in on locally for us,” he added.

Before the event, block party is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., featuring bounce houses, food trucks, auctions, and local vendors. “They’ll will be able to really drive home that Augusta community feel that we’re looking for,” he added.

You can purchase tickets at the door.

