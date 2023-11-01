IWA football clinches playoff berth in first season

The IWA football team clinched a spot in the TAPPS six-man playoffs in the program's first year of having a football team.

The Angels defeated Laredo St. Augustine 54-7 last week to finish the regular season 6-3, including winning four of their final five games.

"It means a lot," IWA athletic director Kevin Steen said. "We're looking very forward to it and we're excited. We're proud that the boys can say they were the first team in school history to play football and now they can say they're the first team to make the playoffs."

Benavides football ends playoff drought

The Benavides football team made the most of its first year in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organization by reaching the playoffs.

The Eagles, who are in their first season playing six-man football, clinched a spot in the postseason for what is believed to be the first time since the 2016 season, Athletic Director Celso Olivera said.

Benavides finished the regular season 5-4 after a 55-37 win against Arlington Heights and will open the TAIAO six-man playoffs against Faith Academy Bellville at 7 p.m. Friday in Runge.

Two undefeated teams enter final week

The Miller and Ingleside football teams maintained their undefeated status after capturing key wins in Week 10 of the season. The Mustangs and Bucs each improved to 9-0 with Miller clinching the outright District 14-5A Division I title.

Ingleside will play Sinton in Week 11 with the District 15-4A Division II championship on the line.

Week 10 player of the week

Agua Dulce quarterbackLane Ranly completed eight passes for 147 yards and four touchdowns in the Longhorns' district win against Pettus last week. Ranly was also recognized at the state level for his performance by being named the Dave Campbell Texas Football Quarterback of the Week in Class 2A.

Week 11 Games to Watch

Gregory-Portland at Flour Bluff: The Wildcats and Hornets clash with the district championship on the line. Both teams enter their anticipated matchup undefeated in 15-5A Division II.

Ingleside at Sinton: The top two teams in 15-4A Division II meet with the district title up for grabs. Sinton enters the game on a five-game winning streak and the Mustangs are one of two unbeaten teams (8-0) in the Coastal Bend.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: What we learned after Week 10 of the high school football season