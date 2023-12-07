Ivy League star pass rusher gets offer from USC

From the Ivy League to the Big Ten? From the Penn Quakers to the USC Trojans? Joey Slackman, a talented pass rusher, has a choice to make.

In just 24 hours after Joey Slackman entered the portal, he received no less than 17 offers. As of Dec. 4, he had 25 options, including top programs such as Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Missouri, Louisville, Arizona, Indiana, Oregon State, South Carolina, TCU and USC.

“I’m super honored and grateful to be in this position,” he said. “I didn’t think I would be, but it’s a childhood dream come true.”

This year, he started nine games as an unstoppable force on the Penn defensive line. He finished the year with 50 tackles with 23 solo stops — second among Ivy defenders. For his entire Penn career, he boasts an impressive 115 tackles (56 solos), 25 TFLs for a total of 91 yards, and 11 sacks.

The transfer portal moves quickly, so we will see if the USC Trojans’ offer is enticing enough for Joey Slackman to become a Trojan. USC needs high-impact defensive players who make a lot of splash plays. Slackman has those plays on his resume, but of course, the question is if his accomplishments in the Ivy League can indeed translate to the Big Ten, which is a very big step up (if not several steps up).

