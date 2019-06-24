Ivy League has FCS-leading schedule on ESPN

(STATS) - Perhaps the two biggest games of the Ivy League season will cap the league's 2019 ESPN coverage.

Defending champion Princeton and Dartmouth will square off at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 9 - three days after the exact 150th anniversary of the first football game ever played between Princeton and Rutgers in 1869.

Also, archrivals Harvard and Yale will meet in "The Game" Nov. 23.

An FCS-leading seven Ivy League games will appear on ESPN linear networks this season.

The 2019 schedule:

Friday, Sept. 27

Brown at Harvard - 7 p.m., ESPNews

Friday, Oct. 4

Dartmouth at Penn - 7 p.m., ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 11

Lafayette at Princeton - 7 p.m., ESPNU

Friday, Oct. 25

Columbia at Dartmouth - 6 p.m., ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 1

Princeton at Cornell - 6 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 9

Princeton vs. Dartmouth - TBA

Saturday, Nov. 23

Harvard at Yale - TBA